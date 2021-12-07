Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Brewster – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Andrew Cantrell – Clinton
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
David Nelson – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Possession, making implements capable of being used in crime
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Kelli Stokes - Ware Shoals
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Monica Hamilton - Joanna
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.