Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Henry Higgins – Kinards
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Goggins - Joanna
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Lashunda Simpson - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.