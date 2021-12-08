Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Henry Higgins – Kinards

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Robert Goggins - Joanna

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Lashunda Simpson - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.

 