Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darius Carlisle – Laurens
-Kidnapping
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Jason Woodward - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Curtis Meadows Jr. - Gray Court
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Kenneth Reeder - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
James Roberts - Waterloo
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
