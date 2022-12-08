Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nikeria Griffin – Newberry
-Public disorderly conduct
Brandon Carter – Greenwood
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Resisting arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
