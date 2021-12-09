Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Hanna Graddick – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Brittany Holliday - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
David Miller - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
