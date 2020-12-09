Arrest Report for December 9

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Frazier – Clinton
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
