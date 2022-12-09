Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Territa Garrett – Ninety Six
-Impersonating / Assert authority of state law in connection with sham legal process
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jonathan Watts – Cross Hill
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
