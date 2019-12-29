Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Dana Woods – Fountain Inn

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

 

Alexis Barnett – Laurens

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

 

Dorothea Barnett – Laurens

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

 

Miguel Bartolome – Greenville

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

 

Brandon Butler – Laurens

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

 

Eric Hill – Clinton

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)

 

Catherine Knight – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct