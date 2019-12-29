Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dana Woods – Fountain Inn
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Alexis Barnett – Laurens
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Dorothea Barnett – Laurens
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Miguel Bartolome – Greenville
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Brandon Butler – Laurens
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Eric Hill – Clinton
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Catherine Knight – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
