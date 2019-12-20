Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessica Torres – Gray Court
Malicious / Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value $2,000 or less
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
James Cooper – Waterloo
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
James Daft – Gray Court
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Douglas Ellison – Laurens
Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Savannah Goins – Crowe, N.C.
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Brent Koon – Laurens
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Timothy Laughlin – Laurens
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
James McJunkin Jr. – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Alanna Sanders – Fountain Inn
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jerry Sullivan – Gray Court
Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
Tera Vinson – Fountain Inn
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Leonard Wade – Fountain Inn
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Andrew Williams – Columbia
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
