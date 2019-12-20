Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Jessica Torres – Gray Court

Malicious / Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value $2,000 or less

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

James Cooper – Waterloo

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

James Daft – Gray Court

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Douglas Ellison – Laurens

Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree

Savannah Goins – Crowe, N.C.

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Brent Koon – Laurens

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Timothy Laughlin – Laurens

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

James McJunkin Jr. – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

Alanna Sanders – Fountain Inn

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Jerry Sullivan – Gray Court

Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)

Tera Vinson – Fountain Inn

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Leonard Wade – Fountain Inn

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Andrew Williams – Columbia

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more