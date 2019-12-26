Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Glenn Ammons – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Devante Pulley – Clinton

Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony