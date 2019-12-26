Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Glenn Ammons – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Devante Pulley – Clinton
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
