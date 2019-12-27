Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Davontae Carter – Greenville

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

 

Melissa Brewster – Clinton

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

De’Aundrae Goldsmith – Greenville

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

 

Jason Lawson – Waterloo

Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)

 

William Lindler – Laurens

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Chavez Thompson – Greenville

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

 

Nickolas Vance – Greenville

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Assault / Attempted Murder

Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

 

Rachel Ware – Hubert, N.C.

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Child / Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle (enhance-half max penalty)