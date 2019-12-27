Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Davontae Carter – Greenville
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Melissa Brewster – Clinton
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
De’Aundrae Goldsmith – Greenville
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Jason Lawson – Waterloo
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
William Lindler – Laurens
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Chavez Thompson – Greenville
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Nickolas Vance – Greenville
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Assault / Attempted Murder
Weapons / Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Rachel Ware – Hubert, N.C.
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Child / Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle (enhance-half max penalty)
