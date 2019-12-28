Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Braxton Gregory – homeless
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Matthew Allen – Laurens
Traffic / Reckless Driving
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
John Boyd – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Travis Jarnagin – Clinton
Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Jamaius Louden – Greenwood
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Donnie Nelson – Greenwood
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Debra Roberson – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
