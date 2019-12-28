Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Braxton Gregory – homeless

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

 

Matthew Allen – Laurens

Traffic / Reckless Driving

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

 

John Boyd – Laurens

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Travis Jarnagin – Clinton

Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

 

Jamaius Louden – Greenwood

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Donnie Nelson – Greenwood

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

 

Debra Roberson – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 