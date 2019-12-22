Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sidney Cheeks – Laurens
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Improper or defective tail lights
William Bishop II – Mountville
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Dominique Corkery – Simpsonville
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Anthony Curry – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Threat / Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Samuel Guadalupe – Ware Shoals
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Jeremy Thacker – Gray Court
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Kimberly Wooten – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
