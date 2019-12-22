Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Sidney Cheeks – Laurens

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Improper or defective tail lights

 

William Bishop II – Mountville

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Dominique Corkery – Simpsonville

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Anthony Curry – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Threat / Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 

Samuel Guadalupe – Ware Shoals

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Jeremy Thacker – Gray Court

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Kimberly Wooten – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct