Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Arrington – Gray Court
Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
Earl Barlow III – Laurens
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Lynn Harrell – Greenville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
DeAundre Redfield – Laurens
Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim under 16 years of age - Second degree
