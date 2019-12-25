Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Delmon Jackson – Clinton

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Jennifer Glaser – Simpsonville

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less