Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Delmon Jackson – Clinton
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Jennifer Glaser – Simpsonville
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
