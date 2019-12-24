Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Philip Scott – Clemson

Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Brandon Crowe – Woodruff

Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Dustin Hebner – Greenwood

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Josh Kane – Laurens

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Marquavius Morman – Union

Drugs / manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st

Drugs / Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school

Kevin Nelson – Fountain Inn

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more

Robert Richardson – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Ralph Waldrep – Enoree

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense