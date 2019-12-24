Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Philip Scott – Clemson
Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Brandon Crowe – Woodruff
Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Dustin Hebner – Greenwood
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Josh Kane – Laurens
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Marquavius Morman – Union
Drugs / manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
Drugs / Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
Kevin Nelson – Fountain Inn
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
Robert Richardson – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Ralph Waldrep – Enoree
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
