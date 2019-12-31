Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Howell – Whitmire
Robbery / Attempted armed, or allegedly armed, robbery
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Bertha Mims – Laurens
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.