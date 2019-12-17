akins%20sandra%200000018891(12).jpg
Sandra Akins

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Sandra Akins – Mountville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Vehicle / Permitting misuse of title, registration or license plate