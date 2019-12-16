Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dennis Holsonback – Clinton
Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Drugs / Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
Angela Barr – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Lora Brown – Gray Court
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Bradly Cave – Gray Court
Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.
Savannah Chapman – Fountain Inn
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
John Hannah – Clinton
Drugs / Attempt to possess unlawful substance, Title 44, Chapter 53, Article 3
Drugs / Attempt to possess unlawful substance, Title 44, Chapter 53, Article 3
James Johnson – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Sara Martin – Greenville
Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Traffic / Failure to possess registration card
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Lydia McCoy – Fountain Inn
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Adam Ridings – Laurens
Children / Support, obligation to support spouse and children (Do not use for contempt for failure to pay child support in Family Court)
