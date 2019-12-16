Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Dennis Holsonback – Clinton

Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Drugs / Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school

Angela Barr – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Lora Brown – Gray Court

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Bradly Cave – Gray Court

Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.

Savannah Chapman – Fountain Inn

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

John Hannah – Clinton

Drugs / Attempt to possess unlawful substance, Title 44, Chapter 53, Article 3

Drugs / Attempt to possess unlawful substance, Title 44, Chapter 53, Article 3

James Johnson – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Sara Martin – Greenville

Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle

Traffic / Failure to possess registration card

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Lydia McCoy – Fountain Inn

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Adam Ridings – Laurens

Children / Support, obligation to support spouse and children (Do not use for contempt for failure to pay child support in Family Court)