Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christine Despotovic – Simpsonville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Temporary Charge / Drug Paraphernalia
Devon Blackwell – Cross Hill
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Christopher Horne – Spartanburg
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
Austin Jones – Enoree
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Adam Nobles – Laurens
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Coy Thomason – Clinton
Checks / Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.