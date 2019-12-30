Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Christine Despotovic – Simpsonville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense

Temporary Charge / Drug Paraphernalia

Devon Blackwell – Cross Hill

Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Christopher Horne – Spartanburg

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Austin Jones – Enoree

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

Adam Nobles – Laurens

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Coy Thomason – Clinton

Checks / Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense