Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Pascual Andres Lorenzo - Laurens

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense

 

Marco Cunningham  - Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 

Larry Moultrie - Clinton

-Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree

 

Crystal Williams - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

 