Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Rachel Baker – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
Roy Irby – Gray Court
-Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
Wayne Jones – Gray Court
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Brittnie Knight – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
James Knight – Gray Court
-Contempt of court
Jordan Mars – Mountville
-Kidnapping
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Devin Stone – Woodruff
-Littering, depositing not more than 15 lbs. of litter in area not intended for public deposit
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.