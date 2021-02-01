Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Angel Mccullough – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Anthony Young - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tavario Jacobs - Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
