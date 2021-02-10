Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nicholas Cooper - Clinton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 2nd offense
Nicholous Gulledge - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Michael Copeland - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Shiah Cunningham - Gray Court
-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Brittany Mccumber - Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Emery Rice - Laurens
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Freddy Stonell - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Harry Weisner II - Laurens
-Pedestrian on controlled access highway
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
-Littering, 15 to 500 lbs. - 1st Offense
Adam Wooten - Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
