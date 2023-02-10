Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Christopher Godfrey – Clinton
-Habitual traffic offender
-Assault and battery, second degree
-Habitual traffic offender
Emily Haas – Laurens
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Christopher McGaha – Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension
-Distribution of meth, first
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Resisting arrest
