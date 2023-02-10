Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.