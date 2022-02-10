Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Aaron Waters – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Donnie Etters Jr. – Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 3rd or sub.
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
Jeffery Rice – Clinton
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
