Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kathryn Patton – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. – 2nd offense
Travis Pressley – Clinton
-Resisting arrest
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony
-Manufacture, distribution cocaine base, second offense
-Kidnapping
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with
-Possession of 28g or less of marijuana, first offense
Kegan Allen – Laurens
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
-Driving under suspension
Seaquarius Hill – Laurens
-Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony
