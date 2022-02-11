Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daniel Cunningham – Laurens
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Kimberly Stoddard – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Michael Boyd - Waterloo
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Margaret Brooks - Waterloo
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Taviar Hill - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Obie Long Jr. - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Keith Smith - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
