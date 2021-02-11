Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daquan Darby - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Valencia Price - Clinton
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Rodriquez Taylor - Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Jerry Angeles - Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Autumn Griffin - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
Jose Marcos - Laurens
-Driving without a license - 3rd or sub. offense
-Open container
