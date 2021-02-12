Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gregory Brown - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Shunta Gary - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Michael Gonzales - Gray Court
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
Andrew Wait - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
