Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ryan Jackson – Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
Michael Kimbrell – Enoree
-Sex offender registry violation, fail to register, 3rd and sub. offense
Irving Richardson – Laurens
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Driving under suspension
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
Willie Turner – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, third degree
