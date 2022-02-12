Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dylan Boon – Laurens
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 14 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Trafficking in ice, crank or crack - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Austin Collier - Gray Court
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Andrea Storey - Laurens
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 14 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 3rd or sub.
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Xarrius Choice - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
