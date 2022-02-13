Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Antonio Jenkins – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

 

Jessica Boyce - Clinton

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

 

Russell Edmonds - Clinton

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 

Mariano Marco Pedro - Laurens

-Drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful

 