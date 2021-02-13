Arrest Report for February 13

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Justin Moore-Grooms - Gray Court
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
