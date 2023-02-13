Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Binns – Clinton
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
John Chandler – Laurens
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Bryan Cooper – Waterloo
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Logan Cox-Avery – Clinton
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Titus Davis – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Violation of permanent restraining order
Shamaurie Foggie – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Gary Henry – Laurens
-1st Degree Harassment
