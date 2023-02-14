Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Terrell Kennedy – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Crystal Meyer – Laurens
-Defrauding Hotel, Inn, Boarding House or Restaurant
Sherri Owings – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Christopher Shepheard – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
Shannon Simpson – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Caitlyn Watson – Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
