Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Benjamin Agness – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Marion Mims - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Travis Campbell - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
James Norton Jr. - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jalen Singleton - Joanna
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
