Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Bellue – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
David Hodges - Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Russell Vanscyoc - Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
Derick Canfield - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Terry Hellams - Joanna
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Joshua Honeycutt - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
James Mann III - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Valerie Ward - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
