Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Robert Bellue – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

 

David Hodges - Clinton

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

 

Russell Vanscyoc - Clinton

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd

 

Derick Canfield - Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

 

Terry Hellams - Joanna

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

 

Joshua Honeycutt - Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 

James Mann III - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

 

Valerie Ward - Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

 