Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kayla Bradberry – Joanna
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Sierra Braswell - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Patricia Harvey - Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
John Wood IV - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.