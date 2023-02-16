Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Edna Foster – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Matthew Mabery – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Braylon McBeth – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.