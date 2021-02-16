Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joel Brown – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Stephanie Hall – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Gary Price – Cross Hill
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Michael Boyd - Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Kyle Braswell - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
