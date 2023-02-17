Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tsushima Berry – Laurens
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Amanda Branyon – Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Brian Epps – Fountain Inn
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
