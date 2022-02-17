Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jackie Dewitt – Clinton
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Johnny Hitt - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Rose Oxner - Joanna
-Food stamps, fraudulent acquisition or use of, value $2,000 or less
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
Robert Sanders - Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Dillon Summer - Clinton
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
