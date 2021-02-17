Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Calwile – Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Stepquevion Calwile – Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Amelia Johnson – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Kellen Ross - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Cedric Williams - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Roger Willis - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
