Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Michael Howard – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Johnathan Putman – Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Christopher Richardson – Enoree
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.