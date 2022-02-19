Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daniel Eustace - Clinton
-Attempted murder
Angela Marshall - Clinton
-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners
Darren Rice - Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
