Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Daniel Eustace - Clinton

-Attempted murder

 

Angela Marshall - Clinton

-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners

 

Darren Rice - Laurens

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature 

 

 

 