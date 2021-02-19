Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Applewhite – Waterloo
-Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Threatening life, person or family of public employee
-Public disorderly conduct
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
George Lindsay - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
