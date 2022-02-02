Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Calvin Goggins - Clinton
-Resisting Arrest
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
Brandon Bedenbaugh - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Willie Brewster - Laurens
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Kobe Covington - Gray Court
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Robert Derrick, Jr. - Ware Shoals
-Domestic violence, third degree
