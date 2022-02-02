Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Calvin Goggins - Clinton

-Resisting Arrest

-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less

 

Brandon Bedenbaugh  - Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Willie Brewster - Laurens

-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol

 

Kobe Covington - Gray Court

-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol

 

Robert Derrick, Jr. - Ware Shoals

-Domestic violence, third degree

 

 

 