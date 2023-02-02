Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
David Akins – Starr, SC
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Richard Dewitt – Waterloo
-Entry on anothers land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Entry on anothers land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Entry on anothers land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Corey McCall – Enoree
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor (11-14 years) – second degree
Wanda Phillips – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Bernard Anderson – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
James Garner – Cross Hill
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-PWID schedule I, II, III drug or flunitrazepam – third and sub offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.