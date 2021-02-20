Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Zadedrick Anderson - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Joseph Dutton - Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Joseph Harris - Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
Johnny Mcgowan Jr. - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Matthew Pierce - Waterloo
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.